Clinton Catholic school names new principal

By Lindsay Steele

The Catholic Messenger

CLINTON — Andrew Bradley has taken the reins as principal of Prince of Peace Catholic School, following the retirement of longtime administrator Nancy Peart.

Bradley, a Catholic, has nearly 15 years of experience as both a classroom teacher and administrator. He has served as principal at Catholic schools in Lake Charles, Louisiana; Gainesville, Florida; Radnor, Pennsylvania; and Jeffersontown, Kentucky. Most recently, he served as an advancement consultant and teacher at St. John Paul II High School in Corpus Christi, Texas. He has a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Arizona State University.

At Prince of Peace, Bradley said he hopes to embody a commitment to mission, a vision forward, and an underlying spirit of joy.

Peart, who retired from her position as principal earlier this summer, said being an administrator at a Catholic school can be challenging, but “I know that Mr. Bradley, with his experience, will bring positive changes that will advance and secure Catholic education now and in the future in our community. Mr. Bradley is a faith-filled young man who will strengthen the school’s Catholic identity, which in turn greatly benefits our school families, staff and our students.”

Janelle Kitteringham, Prince of Peace’s school board president, said she was impressed with Bradley’s extensive Catholic school experience. “Catholic schools are unique and he understands how they work and what they need to be successful. He is a hard worker and willing to take on the challenge of filling Nancy’s shoes.”

Father Ken Kuntz, pastor of Jesus Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, said he was pleased to learn of Bradley’s personal commitment to the Catholic faith, noting that Bradley was an active member of his parish in Texas. “I’m confident that he will be a faith leader not only in words but also by his example. I know that he will continue to strengthen the bonds between our parish and parish school.”

School foundation establishes Nancy L. Peart scholarship fund

The Prince of Peace School Foundation has established the Nancy L. Peart scholarship “to honor Mrs. Peart for her service and commitment to the education of students at Prince of Peace Catholic School,” said foundation member Jackie Rutledge. Each year, beginning with the 2022-23 school year, scholarships will be awarded to incoming sophomores, juniors and seniors to cover tuition expenses. Donations to the scholarship fund may be dropped off or mailed to the Prince of Peace School, Business Manager, 312 S. 4th St., Clinton, IA 52732.