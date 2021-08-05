Deacon profile: Tom Hardie

Name: Thomas Hardie

Family: Wife, Mary; two children, Joshua Hardie and Katie Hardie Jordan; grandchildren, Charles, Makayla, Sarah, Andrew, Floyd and Jenna.

Occupation: Retired from State of Iowa, facility manager/carpenter.

Ordination date: July 8, 2017.

Parish assignment: St. Anthony Parish-Knoxville and Sacred Heart Parish-Melcher.

Describe your diocesan deacon assignment: Prison ministry at the Newton Correctional Facility in Newton.

How did you know you were being called to the diaconate? My family has always been about service to others. When I was little, we spent a great deal of time at church involved in various projects. St. Theresa was a second home to me. I explored becoming a Trappist, at one point. I think it was my wife Mary’s urging me to be more involved in the church coupled with meeting a giant of a man named Deacon Bill Olsen that the diaconate seemed like a possibility for me. He came to St. Anthony in 1999 to speak about the diaconate. I was blessed to tell Deacon Bill about the seed he planted before he passed away.

What is the most rewarding aspect of being a deacon? Helping others to see where God is in their lives and what he may be calling them to do to participate more fully in the mission of the church.

What is the most challenging aspect of being a deacon? The pandemic has certainly been a challenge. The balancing between ministry and family is always a challenge. I am blessed with a very understanding spouse.

What is your favorite Scripture passage? This has changed over time. Now it is Psalm 63:2-9, David’s song in the wilderness. Nothing is held in higher esteem than God’s love for us. This passage is both comforting and inspiring for me. We are just coming out of the wilderness of the pandemic and the words of this passage seem oh so appropriate right now. This is also my prayer each night before I sleep. “I think of you upon my bed, I remember you through the watches of the night. You indeed are my savior, and in the shadow of your wings I shout for joy. My souls clings fast to you; your right hand upholds me.” Amen.