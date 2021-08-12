Former Fairfield woman professes first vows

For The Catholic Messenger

LaCROSSE, Wis. — Sister Meg Earsley, formerly of Fairfield, Iowa, professed first vows Aug. 7 with the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Ador­ation, continuing her journey as a Catholic sister.

Most recently, Sister Earsley ministered at Marywood Franciscan Spirit­u­ality Center in Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin. There, she led programming, including championing action on climate change as a “Laudato Si’” animator. She is enthusiastic about sharing the beauty and interconnectedness of creation with others. “I have done what I can as an individual, from limiting my single-use plastic usage as much as possible, to taking slow walks in nature and noticing with amazement the incredible diversity God’s creation offers,” said Sister Earsley in an interview with Global Catholic Climate Movement.

During the ceremony, Sister Earsley received the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration medal. The community adopted this medal in 1880 and is a Maltese cross with the eight points representing the eight beatitudes.

Sister Earsley, who spent her youth in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, where she attended St. Jerome Catholic Church, joined FSPA in 2018. She will now work toward professing final vows with the congregation.

Sister Earsley will travel to Washington, D.C., at the end of August for three months to complete mission formation with the Franciscan Mission Services. She will then travel to Bolivia where she will spend time in language school, followed by a year of service spent with the Tertiary Sisters of St. Francis there.

Prior to joining FSPA, Sister Earsley earned a diploma in interior design from the Waukesha Area Technical College, Pewaukee, Wisconsin. She later developed a passion for information technology and served as a software director of training and support and as a director of engagement services at Pethealth Inc. She was in Fairfield, Iowa, from 2007-2018 and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She enjoyed participating in the community as part of the music ministry and faith formation programs.