HISPANIC LAY FORMATION COORDINATOR AND ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT FOR MULTICULTURAL MINISTRY, DAVENPORT DIOCESE

HISPANIC LAY FORMATION COORDINATOR AND ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT FOR MULTICULTURAL MINISTRY

DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT

780 West Central Park Avenue

Davenport, IA 52804

Phone (563) 324-1911

The Diocese of Davenport is currently seeking a Hispanic Lay Formation Coordinator and Administrative Assistant for Multicultural Ministry for the Multicultural Office. This is a full-time exempt position.

JOB PRIMARY PURPOSE/FUNCTION

The Hispanic Lay Formation Coordinator is responsible for the Hispanic Lay Formation Program in the parishes for the Diocese of Davenport by promoting and coordinating the program with participants and parishes. The Administrative Assistant is responsible for supporting the Director of Multicultural Ministry in the execution of their duties and performs clerical and pastoral support work.

SPECIFIC DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES AS THE HISPANIC LAY FORMATION COORIDNATOR AND ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT FOR MULTICULTURAL MINISTRY

Assists in promoting, forming, and implementing multicultural ministry within the diocese. Assists with annual development and strategic planning. Coordinates and promotes the Hispanic Lay Ecclesial Ministry Program. Translates documents from English to Spanish and vice versa for chancery offices. Provide various clerical duties such as copying, filing, typing and word processing, reports, mailings and other related items as needed. Proofread documents to ensure they are free of errors. Maintain accurate mailing lists and ensure materials are available for mailings. Organize financial records for director’s budget proposal and prepare fiscal year-end budget and data for reports. Create reports and assist with special projects as requested. Assist with the preparation of programs and activities of the office.

EDUCATION, TRAINING AND EXPERIENCE

Associates degree or equivalent. Proven administrative assistant experience with bilingual proficiency in English and Spanish; French or Vietnamese a plus. Pastoral/parish experience is preferred.

QUALIFICATIONS

Efficient and effective organizational skills. Demonstrates a knowledge and appreciation of Catholic faith life. Excellent oral and written communication skills in English and Spanish (other foreign language a plus) Advanced understanding of technology, including competency with Microsoft Office programs, and application to areas of responsibility.

MENTAL AND PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS

High ability to analyze and interpret information pertinent to areas of responsibility. Willingness to work irregular hours as required to accomplish the responsibilities of the position. Some evening or weekend support is required.

OTHER CONSIDERATIONS

Salary considerations will be commensurate with education and experience. The employee understands and agrees that employment by the Diocese of Davenport and any diocesan entity is contingent on compliance with the diocesan safe environment policies, procedures and requirements.

Send cover letter and resume by September 15, 2021 to: