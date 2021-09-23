Attention to those who oppose mandates

Do NOT wear COVID-19 masks. Do NOT get COVID-19 vaccinations. Do NOT wear a seat belt. Do NOT obey traffic signals.

Do NOT obey driving speed limits. Do NOT obey age limits for purchase of alcohol or tobacco. Do NOT get vaccinations to enter public schools.

Do NOT pay any taxes. Do NOT obey age limits for driving vehicles on the ground, water or in the air.

Do NOT obey monogamy laws.

Do NOT comply with OSHA mandatory Hepatitis B vaccines. Do NOT obey the U.S. Constitution. Do NOT, do NOT.

Do you see the absurdity in all of this?

Annamarie Marcalus

Iowa City