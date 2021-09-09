Deacon Profile: Matt Levy

Name: Deacon Matt Levy

Family: Wife, Lisa, and five children; Sarah, Crisanto, Abraham, Victor, and Mari; 11 grandchildren.

Occupation: Nearly retired from Ameriprise Financial as a financial advisor.

Ordination date: May 18, 2002.

Parish assignment: Our Lady of the River, LeClaire, and Church of the Visitation, Camanche.

Describe your diocesan deacon assignment:

I am the chaplain for the Christ Child Society of the Quad Cities. The Christ Child Society embraces the core values of empowering families, treating all with dignity, providing service to agencies in our local Quad-Cities area that support new mothers and children, showing love to all in need, and engaging in the mission of the Christ Child. Our mission is to be an organization primarily dedicated to child welfare. Our motive and spirit shall be a love of Christ expressing itself in personal service for children and youths regardless of race or creed, to honor the childhood of Jesus Christ.

How did you know you were being called to the diaconate?

Our deacon in our parish one day came up to me and said, “You are going to be my replacement.” I laughed out loud, saying “riiiight!” I was not exactly sure what it meant or what it was that he was asking, but Lisa and I prayed about it and prayed about it and prayed about it. When I asked God “Why me?,” God would answer with a gentle whisper, “Why NOT you?” The truth is that a calling is not just a onetime event. Every day when I wake up I pray for strength and courage to answer the call to diakonia.

What is the most rewarding aspect of being a deacon?

Being a living witness to God’s grace and mercy to all through service has given me more joy than I deserve. Allowing the Holy Spirit to flow through me as a conduit has given meaning to my life. Being a deacon helps me to be more aware of who I am and I truly believe that I am a better husband, father, friend and co-worker because of diakonia.

What is the most challenging aspect of being a deacon?

Balancing and managing time would have to be a challenge. However, in all fairness, whether I was a deacon or not, I would still have to struggle with committing to do too much. I think it is just an inherent characteristic of my type A overachieving personality.

What is your favorite Scripture passage?

There are soooooo many, but the one I was drawn to, even before my becoming Catholic was:

Hebrews: 12:1-2 — Let us persevere in running the race that lies before us while keeping our eyes fixed on Jesus.