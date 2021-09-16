Disapproval of photos in story

To the Editor:

I wanted to let you know that I did not appreciate the glowering face of (former President Donald) Trump and not the same expression on (President Joseph) Biden (Catholic News Service story, Sept. 2 issue). When a story shows two people with different expressions, I think the story is trying to send a message. It reminds me of the Catholic boys at a pro-life rally in Washington, D.C., being confronted by the Native American activist who pounded his drum in their faces. Yet the photographer wanted a different interpretation and got it all over the news. That young man received death threats because the story was not told completely.

Sr. Janet Kreber
Sioux City, Iowa

