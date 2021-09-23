Fr. Juarez blesses the hands of his dentist

(Editor’s note: the following reflection from Father Rudolph Juarez, pastor of St. Anthony Parish in Davenport, appeared in the Sept. 17 of the St. Anthony Parish Email Newsletter. We reprint it with permission.)

I have been to the dentist twice in the last two weeks. The first time was to have a temporary filling put in after it had fallen out. The second time was to replace it again, but this time to prepare it for a permanent crown. I told the dentist that we all have to have the experience of the cross before we get a crown!

During that first visit, I asked if he would permit me to bless his hands — which he agreed to. On this last visit, I told him that I felt before his hands were blessed I could tell that his hands had the “healing touch.”

This visit reminded me of my friend Elizabeth, who told me about her dentist in her hometown of Santa Maria del Oro, Durango. Her (dentist’s) name is Socorro. When Elizabeth told Socorro that she is a simple cleaner of houses, Socorro said, “No Elizabeth, you are a servant, just like I am serving you now.”

As long as we do honest work, no matter how elevated or humble, with a spirit of humility and service — work is dignified and blessed. No wonder Jesus says: “If anyone wishes to be first, he shall be the last of all and the servant of all.”