Igniting the faith: Program offers ‘wide variety of opportunities’

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — To support more people on the faith journey, Our Lady of Victory Parish is launching IGNITE. This will help “families prioritize Sundays as a day with family and our church family,” said Jennifer Wemhoff with the parish’s adult faith formation program.

IGNITE is not based on any particular program but emerged through brainstorming sessions and conversations with the faith formation committee. IGNITE is open to people of all ages and marital status in the parish. Meetings take place twice a month on Sundays, except for January and February. The evening begins with Mass from 4:30-5:30 p.m., followed by a meal from 5:35-6:05 p.m. and then group gatherings from 6:10-7:15 p.m.

During the group gathering, parishioners will separate into various groups: kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grade, sixth through eighth grade, high school and young adults.

“After being in the groups, families will come back together for the last 20-25 minutes of the evening to do a family activity. Those who are not participating in the family component remain in their small groups to finish the evening.”

Every IGNITE Sunday provides a different opportunity for people, whether it is choosing to help serve the meal, babysit, volunteer in other ways or participate in the programming, she noted.

“One week your group may be providing/serving the meal, another week you may choose to volunteer to babysit. Another week you may participate in the theme programming and another week, you may choose to help with the service project. Each IGNITE Sunday truly stands alone and provides a wide variety of opportunities for our parishioners.”

Adults without kids have several options and may choose a group in which to participate.

The theme for Sept. 26 is “When Mass feels like going through the motions.” Themes and dates are added as dates get closer.