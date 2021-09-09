WHEATLAND — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting an open house, “Little Open House on the Prairie,” on Oct. 3 from 1-5 p.m. Simple refreshments will be served and tours of the new Sunrise Shop and the retreat center will be available. Guests will be able to take walking or golf cart tours along the Prairie trails that include 100 acres of prairie grass and timber, the nature pond, a labyrinth, statues and gardens. Enjoy the Cosmic Walk which focuses on the path that creation has taken since the beginning of time.

All ages are welcome, and children’s activities will include a care of creation treasure hunt with prizes and a fall photo booth. Plus, live music from the porch will be provided by The Barley House Band. Guests will receive a special Prairie gift bag including grass and wildflower seeds from the Prairie to take home.

Call (563) 336-8414 for more information or visit theprairieretreat.org