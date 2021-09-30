Respect God’s gift of human life

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Each October during Respect Life Month, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) launches a new cycle of the Respect Life Program — a year-round, nationwide effort to help Catholics understand, value and help cultivate respect for human life.

During this Year of St. Joseph, the Holy Father invites us to reflect more deeply on how St. Joseph loved Jesus with a father’s heart. Joseph followed God’s will to love and care for the Christ Child and the Blessed Mother. May his witness inspire us in our own Christian commitment to safeguard God’s gift of human life.

This year’s Respect Life materials are inspired by St. Joseph, defender of life. Please take a moment to consider how you can implement this year’s theme in your own life and ministry in collaboration with others. Our Social Action Office has a small supply of print materials provided by the USCCB, and additional information can be found at respectlife.org. These resources can be used for prayer and reflection in our parishes, schools and homes. They can be shared via parish bulletin announcements and social media posts.

With gratitude for your concern about and action taken on life issues, I am

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport