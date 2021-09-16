The Bishop’s Letter: ADA supports more than 20 ministries

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Although the doors of the churches were closed for a period of time at the beginning of the pandemic, our hearts should always be open to Christ. Also, through our witness and loving actions, we are called to invite all people into the life of Christ.

The Diocese of Davenport cannot function without your support. That is why our Annual Diocesan Appeal (ADA) theme this year has a powerful message: Open Our Hearts to Christ.

YOU Open Your Heart to Christ through the many avenues of evangelization and services sustained by your gifts to the ADA.

YOU Open Your Heart to Christ by supporting the formation and education of our eight seminarians, two of whom, God willing, will be ordained priests in June 2022.

YOU Open Your Heart to Christ by helping those in need through our outreach ministries.

YOU Open Your Heart to Christ by assisting parish and school leaders, who serve our children, young adults and families across Southeast Iowa.

When you contribute to the ADA and the more than 20 ministries it provides to countless people, YOU Open Your Heart to Christ so that others may develop a deeper relationship with him.

The ADA provides an opportunity to respond to the grace Jesus freely gives us. When you receive your mailing, please prayerfully consider joining your fellow parishioners in making a financial gift to help our parishes and diocese sustain their good ministry.

As we continue our celebration of the Year of St. Joseph, may we all Open Our Hearts to Christ like St. Joseph did as his foster father. He protected the Holy Family and he will protect us, too, if we entrust ourselves to his spiritual care.

I assure you of my prayers for your parish and your family. Please keep me in your prayers as well.

Gratefully yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport