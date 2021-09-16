What about dad?

To the Editor:

As I write, there is so much heartache and sadness in our world. A great concern for me is that so rarely is it mentioned that every babe aborted has a “babe’s daddy.”

Roman Catholics believe that God is all knowing and that is my belief as a Roman Catholic. If this is true, then God knows the identity of the aborted babe’s “daddy.”

We need to double and triple down on our prayers for the end of abortions. Prayers are needed as well so the “unknown” daddies are included in our prayers and will help with our endeavors by accepting responsibility in providing support for the mother and child.

Mary Decker

Winter Garden, Florida