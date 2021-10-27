27: Catholic Messenger Conversations Episode 27: Pope Francis calls us to dialogue for Synod 2021-2023

Bishop Thomas Zinkula and Vicar General Father Thom Hennen of Sacred Heart Cathedral share their thoughts on engaging Catholics and others in the diocesan synod that leads up to Pope Francis’ Synod 2021-2023.
The pope is calling for a grassroots exploration of what it means to be Church and what he expects of the Church in the third millennium.

This segment was produced and recorded at KALA Radio Studios, St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, USA.

Renew Our Hearts, copyright 2019 by Joe Mattingly. All rights reserved.
Published by NS Publications, 2325 James St., #11, Coralville, IA 52241.
Email: nspinfo@newmansingers.com. Voice/text: 319-331-8812.
For rights and reprint information, contact the publisher.
Recorded at Holy Mountain Studios, Coralville, IA.

