A mission of compassion

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Each October, our celebration of World Mission Sunday focuses on the heart of our Christian faith, which is mission. This year’s theme — “We cannot but speak about what we have seen and heard” (Acts 4:20) — is a summons to each of us to bring to others what we bear in our hearts. Once we experience God’s loving presence in our lives, we cannot help but proclaim it to and share it with others.

The pandemic has brought to the fore and amplified the pain, solitude, poverty and injustices experienced by so many people. Hence, there is an urgent need for the mission of compassion, encounter and care. It is important for us to be “a community of belonging and solidarity worthy of our time, our energy and our resources” (Fratelli Tutti, 36).

On World Mission Sunday, we recall with gratitude all those who have left home and family behind in order to bring the Gospel to people who are thirsty for its saving message. May Christ’s compassionate love touch our hearts too and make us all true missionary disciples in our everyday lives.

We will celebrate World Mission Sunday this year on the weekend of Oct. 23-24. Thank you for your support, through prayer and sacrifice, of this important cause.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Diocese of Davenport