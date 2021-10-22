DIRECTOR OF MUSIC MINISTRY, ST. MARY’S CHURCH, PELLA

St. Mary’s Church in Pella, IA is a vibrant Catholic parish of 300 households seeking to hire a part-time Director of Music Ministry. This position is responsible for planning and coordinating the parish’s music ministry in order to facilitate the full and active participation of the assembly in the liturgical life of the Church. Candidates must have a high degree of proficiency in the use of the piano, an understanding of the Catholic Liturgy and the role of music in the Liturgy, familiarity with a wide range of music genres from traditional to contemporary and “Praise and Worship,” be a capable choir director, and possess good organization and people skills. Hours will vary depending on the liturgical season, averaging approximately 10-20 hours a week. Compensation to be based on candidate’s experience and educational background. Position must be filled by March, 2022. Please mail cover letter, resume, and references to: Director of Music Ministry Search Committee, St. Mary’s Church, 726 218th Place, Pella, IA 50219.