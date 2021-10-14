Learn about helping Afghan, Haitian refugees

World Relief Quad Cities will host a fall summit, “Rebuilding ‘Welcome’ in the Quad Cities,” Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. at Bettendorf Christian Church. This is an educational opportunity for those in the Quad Cities community who are interested in learning more about the situations in Afghanistan and Haiti to gather and pose questions about how local churches can come together to care for refugees arriving in Quad Cities.

The event will feature talks by national and local representatives of World Relief, as well as refugees and volunteers, including World Relief Quad Cities volunteer Ryan Burchett, a member of St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Davenport.

Register at: https://rebuildingwelcomeqc.rsvpify.com/