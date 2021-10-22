Paraprofessional, JFK Catholic School, Davenport

FT and PT positions during school year, $11-13 per hour. Flexible duties working with 3-14 year olds in classrooms, at recess, and during lunches. Helping with food preparation and cleaning may be included. Must be available between 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuition, childcare, and other fee reductions included.

Send letter, resume, references or complete application to:

John F. Kennedy Catholic School

1627 W. 42nd. St. Davenport, IA 52806

(563) 391-3030

chad.steimle@olvjfkmail.com www.olvjfk.com