Paraprofessional, JFK Catholic School, Davenport

FT and PT positions during school year, $11-13 per hour. Flexible duties working with 3-14 year olds in classrooms, at recess, and during lunches. Helping with food preparation and cleaning may be included. Must be available between 7:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuition, childcare, and other fee reductions included.
Send letter, resume, references or complete application to:
John F. Kennedy Catholic School
1627 W. 42nd. St. Davenport, IA 52806
(563) 391-3030
chad.steimle@olvjfkmail.com www.olvjfk.com

