To the Editor:

Two national rosary rallies will be held in October, the Month of the holy rosary! Rosary Coast to Coast will be held on Sunday, Oct. 10 at 3 p.m. Central Standard Time. Pray the Glorious Mysteries of the rosary. The National Rosary Rally in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., will anchor the event. A cardinal, bishops and priests across the U.S. have endorsed it.

On Oct. 16 at noon, the annual October Public Rosary Rallies will be held at 20,000 locations across the U.S. In the past, a number of rosaries have been held locally and throughout our dioceses. These are sponsored by America Needs Fatima.

Consider participating. We, our country and the world, need the divine help and blessings of almighty God. May God bless all who support and participate in these rosary rallies!

Art Loecke

Davenport