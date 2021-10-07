White Mass and talk will honor healthcare workers

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — A White Mass to pray for people who work in healthcare will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 16 at St. Paul the Apostle Parish. Bishop Thomas Zinkula will preside.

After the Mass, Dr. Robin Goldsmith will speak on “A Physician’s Life in the Field of Dreams . . . God’s Dreams,” said Dr. Timothy Millea, president of the St. Thomas Aquinas Guild of the Quad Cities. A light breakfast and the talk will take place in Denning Hall, adjacent to the church. All interested persons may attend the Mass and talk, even if they do not work in healthcare or belong to the guild, Millea said.

Goldsmith will share her journey of becoming and then practicing as a physician in the secular world of medicine. She will talk about how, with a great sense of humor, the Holy Spirit has repeatedly sprinkled graces and inconceivable opportunities throughout the years. One never knows what the Holy Spirit will bring, but the adventure in God’s Field of Dreams is well worth it, Millea said.

Goldsmith attended the University of Notre Dame as an undergraduate and the University of Wisconsin for medical school. She completed her residency in anesthesiology and fellowship in obstetrical anesthesia at the University of Iowa. After time on faculty at the University of Iowa, she returned to Wisconsin for private practice in the Green Bay area.

In 2014, at the request of Bishop David Ricken of the Green Bay Diocese, Goldsmith left full-time practice and cofounded the St. Gianna Molla Clinic, which provides healthcare to adults and children of all faiths and cultures from conception to natural death. Catholic understanding of the human person, integrated with the science of medicine to promote healthy living and hope for all guides the clinic.

Goldsmith serves as president and CEO of the St. Gianna Clinic in Green Bay. She is an active member of the Catholic Medical Association, Legatus and the Order of Malta, and has received numerous awards in recognition of her pro-life efforts. Her husband, Paul, is a rheumatologist, and they are parents of four sons.