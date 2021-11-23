Calendar of Events

Sept.12-Dec.12

Bettendorf — St. John Vianney Parish’s Health Ministry will begin a new 13-week Grief Share program Sundays from 2-4 p.m. There will be no class on Nov. 28 due to Thanksgiving. Grief Share is a faith-based program that provides support after the death of a loved one. At this time, all sessions are scheduled to take place in-person in the activity center. Social distancing with masks is highly recommended. There is no cost to participate, and books will be provided. For more information go to griefshare.org. To register email health@sjvbett.org or call (563) 332-7910 ext. 122 to leave a message.

Sept. 13 -Dec.6

Bettendorf — A new session of Called and Gifted will start Sept. 13 at St. John Vianney Parish. All classes meet Monday nights from 6:30-9 p.m. Class dates are Sept. 13, 20, 27; Oct. 4, 11, 25; Nov. 8, 22; and Dec. 6. Then, participants will sign up for a personal consultation with local interviewers trained by Catherine of Siena Institute to help determine which charism each might want to explore. The second part of the course, Discernment in Depth, includes small group discussion and meets every other week. Register online at https://learning.siena.org/product/group-reg-bettendorf-ia or contact Maureen Conrad at (563) 940-5921. The $45 registration fee includes all materials.

Nov. 28

Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish will kick off its 150th anniversary with a Mass at 11 a.m.

Nov.29-Dec. 20

Bettendorf — Our Lady of Lourdes Parish invites families to a short talk on “Families Praying Evening Prayer using the Shorter Christian Prayer.” This will be conducted by Father Bill Kneemiller at 6 p.m. on the Mondays in Advent. Every family that makes a pledge to pray the short version of Night Prayer during Advent will be given a complimentary copy of the Shorter Christian Prayer Book.

Dec. 2

Online — Lunch and Learn Session: Journey to the border, noon-1 p.m. Early in November, Bishop Thomas Zinkula journeyed with five deacon candidates, Catholic Messenger editor, Barb Arland Fye, and Deacon Frank Agnoli to the border towns of El Paso and Ciudad Juarez. There they saw people who, led by bishops from both sides of the border, minister to very vulnerable people while speaking truth to power. At the next Lunch and Learn, you will hear from some of these diocesan travelers about their experience — what they learned, what they saw and what they felt. To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/DioDavLunch Learn.

Dec. 3-5

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting an Advent retreat, “Dwelling Within, Bursting Forth,” from Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. to Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. Join Sister Kathy Sadler, OSF, in a journey to go deep within to the stillness and listen to God’s voice. Be enfolded in God’s love as guests gain insights on how to unfold this love and burst it forth to others. Learn how to be part of the healing the world is searching for today. Cost for overnight guests is $150, commuters $60. Includes lodging and/or meals. To register email olpretreat@chmiowa.org or call (563) 336-8414.

Dec. 4

Buffalo — St. Peter Parish is hosting a Christmas cookie walk from 9 a.m.-noon. All homemade cookies will be sold prepackaged only for $10. Other prepackaged items may be available. Santa will be available for pictures; bring your camera. Masks required.

Dec. 5

Online — Join the Diocese of Davenport CRS Chapter for an Advent Journey with Migrants and Refugees at 2 p.m. This event combines prayer, discussion, and information about migrants and refugees. The event will highlight the Holy Family’s experience as migrants and refugees with their journey to Bethlehem, flight to and time in Egypt, and their return to Nazareth. Please register for the Zoom event by going to Event Giving Page: https://mobilizecrs. donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.team&teamID=5868.

Dec. 7

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting “Come to the Quiet,” a day for peaceful quiet and spiritual refreshment at the Prairie from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. A noon gathering will provide time to share insights, followed by lunch, then an afternoon period of reflection. To close out the day a short gathering of sharing and prayer will happen. $35 includes meal. To register, email olpretreat@ chmiowa.org or call (563) 336-8414.

Dec.18-19

Wheatland — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting Celebrate Winter Solstice. As the light reenters this world it is time to celebrate all that it means in your life. Come together for dinner, relaxation and laughter. You are invited to sell things or offer healing techniques. You will view a film and have the chance to “hold” sacred space throughout the evening. The gathering will drum and rattle in the dreams for a winter full of wonder and deep spiritual connection! An outdoor fire will warm participants (be sure to bring a blanket). Please bring a rattle or drum if you have one. Overnight $80 or commuter $30 includes lodging and/or meals, Sat. 4 p.m.- Sun. 9 a.m. To register, email olpretreat@ chmiowa.org or call (563) 336-8414.

Jan. 21, 2022

Washington, D.C. — Iowans For LIFE is securing several buses to take pro-life Iowans to the March For Life in Washington, D.C. The annual rally will be held on Jan. 21, 2022. To register go to https://pay.cornerstone.cc/iowansforlife+march