Delightful Mass

To the Editor:

It is with a glad heart full of love and thanksgiving that I write this letter on a Sunday evening. Why, you may ask? It is because this afternoon (Oct. 24) at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport, my wife and I were blessed by Bishop Thomas Zinkula at the 50+ Wedding Anniversary Mass.

It was a well-attended event with Mass, special blessings and the sprinkling of holy water in renewal of our vows of baptism and then marriage. My family and I were surrounded with delightful people in the pews. What an experience it was, and I sincerely want to thank the bishop and all who helped put on this loving event.

At the end, as we filed out for the reception, we got to meet Bishop Zinkula personally. The bishop was a delight to meet. He handed us the beautiful gold and red book “A Psalter for Couples.” This is a gift my wife and I will cherish for a long time. Then, my daughter took our picture with the bishop, me and a saint.

William Grothus

Bettendorf