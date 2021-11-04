Dickinson takes next step toward priesthood

For The Catholic Messenger

MUNDELEIN, Ill. — Seminarian Dane Dickinson of the Diocese of Davenport was instituted in the ministry of lector on Oct. 25 in the Chapel of St. John Paul II at the University of St. Mary of the Lake, Mundelein Seminary. He is a theology student at the seminary.

Dickinson was among 16 seminarians who became lectors during the Mass at which Bishop Oscar Cantu of the Diocese of San Jose presided and Bishop Thomas Zinkula concelebrated. Bishop Cantu handed a Bible to each seminarian.

Dickinson shared the definition of lector from the rite: “As readers and bearers of God’s word, you will assist in this mission, and so take on a special office within the Christian community; you will be given a responsibility in the service of the faith, which is rooted in the word of God.

You will proclaim that word in the liturgical assembly, instruct children and adults in the faith and prepare them to receive the sacraments worthily. You will bring the message of salvation to those who have not yet received it. Thus, with your help men and women will come to know God our Father and his Son Jesus Christ, whom he sent, and so be able to reach eternal life. In proclaiming God’s word to others, accept it yourselves in obedience to the Holy Spirit. Meditate on it constantly, so that each day you will have a deeper love of the Scriptures, and in all you say and do show forth to the world our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

The new lectors can proclaim the readings of Sacred Scripture at Mass for the community. The ministry of lector is an important step on the road to holy orders, according to the university.