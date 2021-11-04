Donations to Saint Serra Club to be matched

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — An anonymous donor will match donations up to a maximum of $15,000 through the end of this year to benefit the Saint Serra Club of Davenport. This includes tickets to the annual gala on Nov. 19 or any other contributions.

Colleen Darland, administrative assistant in the Office of Vocations, said the Saint Serra Club’s annual vocations appreciation gala raises money to support the club’s work to promote and foster vocations to religious life — including the permanent diaconate, priesthood and women religious.

The evening begins with Mass at 5:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral. A social and dinner follow at The Outing Club. This year’s speaker is Keith Nester of Down to Earth Ministry. Nester is a former Protestant pastor who converted to Catholicism. He has spoken in the Diocese of Davenport several times.

Tickets for the gala are $50 per person or $500 to host a table for 10 people. Clergy and religious attend free of charge.

To register for the gala by Nov. 8 visit www.davenportvocations.org/gala-rsvp/ or call (563) 888-4378. Make contributions of any kind to the Saint Serra Club of the Davenport Diocese to “The St. Serra Club of Davenport”, and send to 780 West Central Park Ave., Davenport, IA, 52804.