Looking forward to transgender series

To the Editor:

I am deeply edified by the Nov. 4 article on the issue of gender as I learned of the work of the Gender Committee in the Davenport Diocese. It exemplifies the message of Pope Francis in “Fratelli Tutti.”

Encounter and dialogue, especially with those closest to the issue (the Catholic social justice concept of subsidiarity) are key to addressing complex issues. I am very grateful for Father Thom Hennen’s perspective that Catholics’ approach to transgender persons should be “both/and” not “either/or.” I look forward to part 2. May the Holy Spirit continue to guide this commission in their work to serve God’s people.

JoAnn Snodgrass

Prince of Peace, Clinton