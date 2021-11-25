Our Advent journey begins / Empieza nuestro viaje de Adviento

Dear Fellow Pilgrims on the Way:

With a new Advent, we also begin a new liturgical year. This year — Year C in the Sunday Lectionary Cycle — features the Gospel of Luke. How appropriate as we undertake together the synodal journey initiated by Pope Francis.

Luke is known for presenting to us the compassionate Christ, the Jesus who goes to the margins, who reaches out to those most in need.

As we journey together this year, we will hear a number of stories along the way that are unique to Luke’s account. Some stories will be about characters in need of mercy, which include the widow of Nain, the woman who anointed Jesus’ feet, the 10 people with leprosy and the repentant thief at the cross.

We also will meet characters who show us what it means to be compassionate, like the good Samaritan, and welcoming, like Martha and Mary. We will meet those who do the opposite, like the rich man who lets poor Lazarus starve.

Others will be examples of going to the margins. Think of the woman seeking the lost coin and the shepherd seeking the lost sheep. Think of the prodigal father, who poured himself out for his two less-than-grateful sons.

As a Church, and as a diocese, we have started a new journey — sent like the 72 disciples — a synodal journey of listening intently and respectfully to one another, a journey of speaking boldly, a journey marked by a lively hope. On this journey, we are challenged to be like the coin-seeking woman and the caring shepherd, the prodigal father and the good Samaritan. We are to seek out those whose stories, dreams and visions we have not heard. We are called to welcome like Martha and listen intently like Mary.

To those taking part in listening sessions, to those who provide welcome and hospitality, to those keeping this process in prayer: thank you! I encourage everyone to participate in the synod. Come. Let us journey together. If you have not done so already, please visit our website for more information:

https://www.davenportdiocese.org/synod-2023.

Advent is a time for new beginnings, as is this synodal journey that we are on together. With Pope Francis, I pray that in this holy time we have been given, we might have the courage to:

Plant dreams, draw forth prophecies and visions, allow hope to flourish, inspire trust, bind up wounds, weave together relationships, awaken a dawn of hope, learn from one another and create a bright resourcefulness that will enlighten hearts, warm hearts, give strength to our hands.

With gratitude for what has been, with joy in what we share today, with hope in what is to come, let us walk this way together. May this season of Advent also herald the advent of a more synodal pilgrim Church!

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport

Empieza nuestro viaje de Adviento

Queridos Compañeros Peregrinos en el Camino:

Con un nuevo Adviento, también comenzamos un nuevo año litúrgico. Este año, el ciclo C del leccionario dominical, presenta el Evangelio de Lucas. ¡Qué apropiado para emprender juntos el viaje sinodal iniciado por el Papa Francisco!

Lucas es conocido por presentarnos al Cristo compasivo, el Jesús que va a los márgenes, que se acerca a los más necesitados.

Durante este año, juntos escucharemos una serie de historias que son exclusivas del relato de Lucas. Algunas historias serán sobre personajes que necesitan misericordia, que incluyen a la viuda de Naín, la mujer que ungió los pies de Jesús, las diez personas con lepra y el ladrón arrepentido en la cruz.

También conoceremos personajes que nos mostrarán lo que significa ser compasivo, como el Buen Samaritano y, la bienvenida, como dieron Marta y María a Jesús. Nos encontraremos con personajes que hacen lo contrario, como el rico que deja morir de hambre al pobre Lázaro.

Otros serán ejemplos de irse a los márgenes. Piense en la mujer que busca la moneda perdida y al pastor que busca la oveja perdida. Piense en el padre pródigo, que se entregó a sus dos hijos que no son tan agradecidos.

Como Iglesia y como diócesis, hemos iniciado un nuevo camino, enviado como a los setenta y dos discípulos, un camino sinodal de escucha atenta y respetuosa unos a otros, un camino de hablar con valentía, un camino marcado por una esperanza viva. En este viaje, tenemos el desafío de ser como la mujer que busca monedas y el pastor bondadoso, el padre pródigo y el buen samaritano. Debemos buscar a aquellos cuyas historias, sueños y visiones no hemos escuchado. Estamos llamados a acoger como Marta y escuchar atentamente como María.

A quienes participan en las sesiones de escucha, a quienes brindan acogida y hospitalidad, a quienes mantienen este proceso en oración: ¡Gracias! Animo a todos a participar en el Sínodo. Vengan. Viajemos juntos. Si aún no lo ha hecho, visite nuestro sitio web para obtener más información:

https://www.davenportdiocese.org/synod-2023.

El Adviento es un tiempo para nuevos comienzos, al igual que este viaje sinodal que emprendemos juntos. Con el Papa Francisco, oro para que en este tiempo santo, que se nos ha dado, tengamos el coraje de:

«Hacer que germinen sueños, suscitar profecías y visiones, hacer florecer esperanzas, estimular la confianza, vendar heridas, entretejer relaciones, resucitar una aurora de esperanza, aprender unos de otros, y crear un imaginario positivo que ilumine las mentes, enardezca los corazones, dé fuerza a las manos»

Con gratitud por lo que ha sido, con alegría por lo que hoy compartimos, con esperanza en lo que está por venir, caminemos juntos por este camino. ¡Que este tiempo de Adviento anuncie también la llegada de una Iglesia peregrina más sinodal!

Sinceramente en Cristo,

Rev. Mons. Thomas R. Zinkula

Obispo de Davenport