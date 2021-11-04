Reflecting carefully on the issue of gender

By Barb Arland-Fye

The Catholic Messenger

(Editor’s Note: This is the first article in a series on A Pastoral Approach to Gender.)

Questions regarding youths and adults who identify as transgender continue to arise in society and the Church. Acknowledging that reality, Bishop Thomas Zinkula formed a committee 10 months ago to consider drafting a policy to help guide Catholic schools, parishes and others in their interactions with transgender persons and their families. “We need to approach this issue with humility,” the bishop said.

The Gender Committee members set out to learn more about gender issues, specifically related to transgenderism. They have studied the terminology, latest research, networked with others in the Church on the forefront of this ministry and listened to stories of transgender persons and their families. Each committee meeting begins and ends in prayer.

“The more we talked about it and met with people who are transgender or whose loved ones are transgender, we came to understand them a little better and how they were feeling. It was very humanizing. Our approach to this issue has evolved. We’re probably leaning toward developing a statement rather than a policy,” said Father Thom Hennen, a Gender Committee member who also serves as the diocese’s vicar general and pastor of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport.

His work with Courage, a ministry for Catholics who experience same-sex attraction, convinced him to approach Bishop Zinkula and the diocese’s Marriage and Family Life Coordinator Marianne Agnoli about the need to discuss the transgender issue. Same-sex attraction and transgenderism are separate issues but both require appropriate balance in applying Church teaching and pastoral care, the bishop said. “Starting this conversation is important. Providing basic information to the people of our diocese is a first step.”

God’s plan

Church teaching does not specifically address transgenderism. However, efforts in the culture to codify gender equality, protection against discrimination and public funding of gender-related surgery and treatment have compelled Church leaders to examine the signs of the times within the context of Church teaching on human sexuality in general. In 2019, the Vatican’s Congregation for Catholic Education issued a document titled “Male and Female He Created Them, Towards a Path of Dialogue on the Question of Gender Theory in Education.” “This document was met with mixed support among Catholic institutions,” Agnoli said.

The introduction includes this excerpt: “In fact, it is from [their] sex that the human person receives the charac­teristics which, on the biological, psychological and spiritual levels, make that person a man or a woman, and thereby largely condition his or her progress towards maturity and insertion into society.”

As each person grows, “such diversity, linked to the complementarity of the two sexes, allows a thorough response to the design of God according to the vo­cation to which each one is called” (No. 4).

The concluding paragraphs of “Male and Female” include this guidance: “Every school should therefore make sure it is an environment of trust, calmness and openness, particularly where there are cases that require time and careful discernment. It is essential that the right conditions are created to provide a patient and understanding ear, far removed from any unjust discrimination” (No. 56). “The committee was in support of such a recommendation but felt the document failed to provide practical procedures that demonstrate a full understanding of the complexities of accompanying transgender children and their families,” Agnoli said.

Growing awareness

“Transgenderism is a complex reality about which no one individual, organization or institution possesses complete wisdom,” Agnoli said. In its draft statement, the Gender Committee notes, “Persons who identify as transgender or gender non-conforming are our children, siblings, parishioners, neighbors and friends. They do not experience the same deep psychological and physiological association between sex and gender that most men and women experience. While this is not a new phenomenon, our greater awareness of it is new.”