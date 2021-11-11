Reflecting on gender

To the Editor:

I was actually confused when I noted in the front-page article of the Nov. 4 issue of The Catholic Messenger, “Reflecting Carefully on the Issue of Gender,” that there is a Gender Committee in our diocese! Why with all the big issues facing the Church today is there a need to set up a committee to study an issue that relates to less than a percent of the population?

Yes, we should treat all people with dignity, but do we need to create committees in order to do this?

Rush Glick

Bettendorf