Solidarity Fund benefits the Church in Africa

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

The Diocese of Davenport will take up a collection for the Solidarity Fund for the Church in Africa on Nov. 6-7. This fund assists local churches in Africa, such as in Eritrea, which lies on the western shore of the Red Sea between Sudan and Ethiopia. Due to government travel restrictions that prevent Eritreans under age 50 from going abroad, pastors in Eritrean parishes have difficulty receiving the training that they need to effectively administer their parishes and develop pastoral plans.

With valuable assistance from the Solidarity Fund for the Church in Africa, the Eparchy of Keren in northern Eritrea organized workshops to train younger, recently ordained priests in pastoral planning and leadership skills that they can use in their parish ministry. Our participation in this collection makes possible practical efforts such as those in Eritrea that equip pastors to better lead and serve their communities.

The Church in Africa needs our help to ensure that all the faithful have access to resources to help them grow in the faith. Please generously contribute to the Solidarity Fund. To learn more about the collection and those whom it supports, visit www.usccb.org/africa.

Sincerely yours in Christ,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport