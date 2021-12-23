Congregation of the Humility of Mary elects new leaders

By Lisa Martin

For The Catholic Messenger

Davenport’s Congregation of the Humility of Mary (CHM) has elected its leadership team for the 2022-2026 term. In celebration, Bishop Thomas Zinkula presided at Mass held Dec. 12 at Humility of Mary Center in Davenport.

CHM officers and members of the leadership team will assume their responsibilities in January 2022. They were elected during the congregation’s representative assembly this past fall. Sister Johanna Rickl will serve as president; Sister Marcia Eckerman, vice president; and Sisters Mary Bea Snyder, Lynn Mousel and Mary Ann Vogel will serve as cabinet members.

Reflecting on the leadership’s focus for the next four years, Sister Rickl said, “We’re on a wild adventure. On the one hand, there is apprehension about real danger, yet at the same time there is excitement and curiosity about unknown surprises around the corner. While we persist in moving forward on a path staked out by our values and goals, we’re also challenged to see more clearly some realities that have escaped our attention. Stronger bonds of solidarity will require courageous collaboration in addressing threats to Earth and her people. But I think it is a hopeful adventure because the loved One we follow has promised to be with us always.”

Sister Rickl entered the Sisters of Humility in 1960 and taught in Iowa, Montana and Arizona. She was involved in pastoral ministry in Mexico and Montana and then ministered as a Spanish interpreter at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines while participating in an intentional community of CHMs and lay persons. Sister Rickl previously served as CHM vice president and later, president. She is the current CHM vice president.

Sister Eckerman entered the Sisters of Humility in 1978. She served in administration at Marycrest College in Davenport, public relations at St. Joseph Health Rehab Center and Ottumwa Regional Health Center in Ottumwa, and as development director for AIDS Project Quad Cities and the Congregation of the Humility of Mary. She also served as assistant for Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat, near Wheatland. She served on the CHM Leadership Team from 2017-2021.

Sister Snyder entered the Sisters of Humility in 1964. She ministered in education in Iowa, Illinois and Colorado. In Colorado Springs, she was director of the Marian House for Homeless Women, where she helped supervise the soup kitchen. She was a living skills coordinator at The Independent Center for people with disabilities, and finally helped in the supervision of the Bijou House, a hospitality house for homeless men and women. She also served as a jail chaplain during that time.

In Davenport, Sister Snyder was a service coordinator at John Lewis Community Services and center director at Humility of Mary Center where she also served as coordinator of sisters’ services. She is a member of the Diocese of Davenport’s Social Action Commission and the Iowa Catholic Conference’s Board of Directors, representing religious women for the Diocese of Davenport.

Sister Mousel entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 2004. She relocated to Davenport from Great Falls, Montana, after her election to the 2017-2021 CHM Leadership Team. She also ministers as CHM coordinator of membership and CHM Associate co-leader. While in Great Falls, she worked as a staff psychiatrist for AWARE, providing outpatient and group-home services. Previously, she was a staff psychiatrist at Orchard Place in Des Moines.

Sister Mary Ann Vogel entered the Congregation of the Humility of Mary in 1958 and was elected CHM president for the 2017-2021 term. She helped in the founding of Humility Homes and Services, Inc., a ministry that supports single parents and other adults who experience homelessness. She previously taught math and science in Ottumwa and served as finance director for the CHM community.

The Congregation of the Humility of Mary is called to live the Gospel message in simplicity, humility and joy. The sisters are committed to work for justice within the human family and to care for Earth itself.