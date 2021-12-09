Guadalupe celebrations set

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

Although the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe is not liturgically celebrated this year as it lands on the third Sunday of Advent (Dec. 12), several parishes will have a form of celebration outside Mass. This feast day celebrates Mary’s apparitions to Juan Diego in Mexico and is an important day for Hispanic Catholics.

Here are some events planned by parishes that provided information:

• Columbus Junction — St. Joseph Parish will hold a procession Dec. 12 at 8 a.m. through downtown. Mass will be celebrated at the high school at 10 a.m.

• Davenport — St. Anthony Parish has been reciting the rosary at 6 p.m. each day since Oct. 28 and will continue to do so through Dec. 11. A bilingual rosary will be prayed Dec. 11 after the 4:30 p.m. Mass. Following the rosary, the liturgical dance group will perform a play about Our Lady of Guadalupe with Assumption Aztec dancers.

On Dec. 12, participants will pray the rosary at 6 a.m. followed by Mañanitas (Las Mañanitas is a traditional song in Spanish that Mexicans sing to honor a loved one on their birthday or All Saint’s Day, and it is also sung on other important holidays.) Before the noon Mass, participants will pray the rosary. The choir will sing at Mass. Assumption Aztec dancers, both children and adults, will perform. After Mass, the gathering will enjoy food. Light and Hope, School of Faith and Knights of Columbus are sponsors.

• Iowa City — St. Patrick Parish has been praying a nightly novena in the church since Dec. 3. Participants will pray the novena at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 (after Exposition of the Blessed Sacrament) and 6 p.m. on Dec. 10. Las Mañanitas will begin at 10 p.m. in the church on Dec. 11. Our Lady of Guadalupe will be honored during the 12:15 p.m. Mass on Dec. 12.

• Muscatine — Ss. Mary & Mathias Parish will celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe following the 12:30 p.m. Spanish Mass on Dec. 12.

• Ottumwa — St. Mary of the Visitation will recite the rosary Dec. 11 at 10:30 p.m. and Las Mañanitas at midnight. A reception follows. On Dec. 12 following Communion, a serenade to Our Lady of Guadalupe with songs will be sung. After Mass a pastoral drama presentation, Mexican Aztec dance and dinner follow.

• Washington — St. James Parish has been praying a novena each evening at 7 p.m. since Dec. 3 in the church to honor Our Lady of Guada­lupe. On Dec. 12, Las Mañanitas will begin at 6 a.m.

• West Liberty — St. Joseph Parish will hold a procession from downtown to the church on Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. Mass will be celebrated at noon. A reception will follow.