Pro-life doctor, advocate to speak in Bettendorf Jan. 8

BETTENDORF — Pro-life ob/gyn advocate and speaker Dr. Monique Ruberu will speak Jan. 8 at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish. Morning Prayer begins at 9:30 a.m. and her keynote address at 10 a.m.

According to her website, Dr. Ruberu is a “cradle Catholic who evolved into a cafeteria Catholic. In 2012, my marriage was crumbling, but God stepped in and renewed it. In response to his love and grace, I fell in love with my faith and began my path as a NaPro Technology Trained Ob/Gyn, a 40 Days for Life campaign leader, author, public speaker and pro-life advocate.”

The theme for her talk is Shining the Light of Truth into the Darkness. Organizers ask attendees to bring a package of diapers, wipes or formula to be donated to the Women’s Choice Center.