Senior religious never retire / Religiosos jubilados jamás se retiran

Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,

Pope Francis often highlights the role older adults play in conveying faith from one generation to the next. Recently, he noted that “there is no retirement age from the work of proclaiming the Gospel.” As we approach the annual Retirement Fund for Religious collection (Dec. 11 and 12) — an appeal that benefits 26,000 elderly Catholic sisters, brothers and religious order priests — I am reminded that senior religious never retire from their vows.

Instead, the prayer and ministry of older religious are an ongoing witness to the Gospel. In their younger years, they laid the foundation for Catholic schools, hospitals and works of mercy. Today, many serve in volunteer ministry. Others are frail and need assistance. Yet all remain wholly committed to their vocations, accepting the limitations of aging and embracing the opportunity to spend more time praying for our Church and world.

Most senior religious worked for little pay, and now their religious communities do not have enough retirement savings. Your gift to the Retirement Fund for Religious offers support that helps religious communities provide loving care for older members while ensuring that younger ones can continue the good works of their elders.

I recognize that you may be experiencing your own financial difficulties. I ask only that you give what you can. Most importantly, please join me in praying for God’s continued blessing on our nation’s elderly sisters, brothers, and religious order priests.

Sincerely in Christ,

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport

Religiosos jubilados jamás se retiran

Queridos Hermanos y Hermanas en Cristo,

Papa Francisco nos recuerda que el importante papel que realizan los adultos mayores en la transmisión de la fe de una generación a la siguiente. Recientemente, señaló que “no hay edad de jubilación para la obra de proclamar el Evangelio”. Ahora que nos acercamos a la Colecta Nacional para los Fondos de los Religiosos Jubilados el 11 y 12 diciembre, colecta que beneficia a 26,000 religiosas, hermanos y sacerdotes de órdenes religiosas, les recuerdo que los religiosos mayores nunca se retiran de sus votos.

Sabemos que, la oración y el ministerio de los religiosos mayores son un testimonio permanente del Evangelio. En su juventud, ellos sentaron las bases para escuelas católicas, hospitales y obras de misericordia. Hoy en día, muchos sirven en el ministerio voluntario. Otros son frágiles y necesitan ayuda. Sin embargo, todos permanecen completamente comprometidos con sus vocaciones, aceptando con dignidad las limitaciones que el envejecimiento trae y aprovechan la oportunidad de pasar más tiempo orando por nuestra Iglesia y por el mundo.

La mayoría de los religiosos mayores trabajaban por poco dinero y, ahora, sus comunidades religiosas no tienen suficientes ahorros para la jubilación. Su donación al Fondo de Jubilación para Religiosos ofrece apoyo, que ayuda a las comunidades religiosas a brindar un cuidado amoroso a los miembros mayores y, al mismo tiempo, garantiza que los más jóvenes puedan continuar con las buenas obras de sus mayores.

Reconozco que es posible que usted esté experimentando sus propias dificultades financieras. Solo le pido que ofrezca lo que pueda. Lo más importante es que se una a mí; para orar por la continua bendición de Dios sobre las hermanas, hermanos y sacerdotes de órdenes religiosos jubilados de nuestra nación.

Sinceramente en Cristo,

Rev. Mons. Thomas R. Zinkula

Obispo de Davenport