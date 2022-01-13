Benefit for Assumption student

A benefit to help Natalie Paulsen, a junior at Assumption High School in Davenport who is battling AML leukemia, is Jan. 15 from 5-10 p.m. at the Walcott Coliseum.

Natalie was diagnosed in June 2021 and began chemotherapy at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. She received a bone marrow transplant in December.

To make a donation if unable to attend, contact Melanie Hayes at (563) 340-5518 or melanie_j_hayes@msn.com or Amy Leuenhagen at (563) 940-7629.