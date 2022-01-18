Celebrate civil rights – 2022 Calendar of Events

Celebrate civil rights

DAVENPORT — The Quad-City community is invited to celebrate Civil Rights Week with events at St. Ambrose University. Check the school’s website for updates due to COVID-19, weather and other changes at www.sau.edu

• Jan. 24 — March to Remember, from 3-4 p.m. Meet in the gathering space inside Christ the King Chapel to participate in a silent march to commemorate the Civil Rights Movement, reflect on the movement’s impact and consider what those efforts mean today. From the chapel, the walk makes a stop at the corner of Harrison and 12th streets, which some consider the birthplace of Davenport’s Civil Rights Movement. Brief stops take place in the Hilltop Campus Village before returning to campus. The march concludes at Ambrose Hall, where participants can join in conversation and hot chocolate in the Beehive in the lower level. The march includes song, historical accounts and reflection.

• Jan. 25 — View the HBO Documentary, “True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality” at 7 p.m. in Galvin Fine Arts Center, Allaert Auditorium. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Discussion follows the documentary.

• Jan. 26 — Father Ross Epping, the university’s chaplain, will preside at the 9:15 p.m. Civil Rights and Human Liberties Mass in Christ the King Chapel. He and the campus ministry team will highlight the legacy of civil rights and human liberties work. Prayers come from the “Mass for the Preservation of Peace and Justice.”

Students, faculty and staff will participate in other activities as well.