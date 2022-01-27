Celebrating Catholic schools

Sisters and Brothers in Christ,

National Catholic Schools Week, an annual celebration of Catholic education, will take place the week of Jan. 30 – Feb. 5. Catholic schools across the country will celebrate their gifts to the nation: Faith. Excellence. Service.

During the 2021-2022 school year, the Catholic schools of the Diocese of Davenport continued the evangelization work initiated by Vision 20/20. The faith-filled adults in our Catholic schools act, embrace and provide an environment for our children based on the Gospel values within the Emmaus story — an encounter with Christ, the recognition of Christ, and a journey toward Christ. Inspired by the disciples on the road to Emmaus, our Catholic schools have a clearly communicated mission centered on the Eucharist, which involves faith formation, academic excellence and service.

Schools typically observe the week with Masses, open houses and special activities for students, families, parishioners and other community members. Everyone is welcome to join in this celebration of faith and education. It is a great opportunity to see what our students are accomplishing and thank those responsible for educating our children.

In order to accomplish the mission of our Catholic schools, we rely on many gifted and generous individuals and groups, including members of the clergy, parents, administrators, faculty and staff, grandparents, volunteers and benefactors.

Please know that, in my role as Bishop of the Diocese of Davenport, I pray for the continued success of our Catholic schools and all faith formation activities in the diocese. Please join me in praying that our Catholic schools remain an extension of the Church, emphasizing Catholic teachings, virtues and traditions, while also valuing diversity and showing respect for all people. Happy Catholic Schools Week!

Sincerely in Christ

Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula

Bishop of Davenport