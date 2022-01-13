Changes at clothing center

DAVENPORT — The Clothing Center at Minnie’s Maison will not be open for shopping because of the recent surge of COVID-19. Please submit clothing requests online. Pickup for orders are Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon. If patrons cannot pick up their orders, they may appoint someone to pick up the items or have them delivered to a referring agency. To place an order visit https://www.clothingcenterqca.com/services or call (563) 362-0915.

Minnie’s Maison is a free clothing center and an outreach of Sacred Heart Cathedral in Davenport.