Events mark Roe v. Wade anniversary

By Anne Marie Amacher

The Catholic Messenger

Catholics across the Diocese of Davenport and throughout the United States will observe the 49th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 decisions Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton that legalized abortion throughout pregnancy.

Here are three planned events in the diocese:

• Bettendorf — Women’s Choice Center will host a Sanctity of Life Remembrance Jan. 22. Recitation of the rosary begins at 2:45 p.m. at the Women’s Choice Center prayer wall or in the children’s chapel at the center. The remembrance continues from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Heritage Church, 2700 Middle Road.

• Fort Madison — North Lee County Right to Life will host its annual March for Life beginning at 10:30 a.m., Jan. 22, at 10th Street and Avenue F. Participants may walk or drive their cars. Red roses created by Holy Trinity Catholic School students will be distributed to walkers and participants in cars.

• Iowa City — Johnson County Right to Life March for Life events take place Jan. 22 at St. Wenceslaus Church. Mass begins at 7 a.m. followed by exposition and adoration of the Blessed Sacrament at 7:30 a.m., benediction at 9:30 a.m., a rally at the west parking lot and a march to Emma Goldman Clinic from 10-11:30 a.m. Hot chocolate and treats follow at the church youth center.

March for Life indulgence

• Washington, D.C. — Cardinal Wilton Gregory has announced this year’s plenary indulgence provides for those pilgrims who will attend events in person or virtually.

Pilgrims who participate in person, or virtually due to age, sickness or other grave reasons that prevent them from leaving their homes, but who join via TV, radio or social media in the National Prayer Vigil for Life at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Imma­culate Conception on Jan. 20 will obtain a plenary indulgence. The same conditions apply for the Mass for Life, which will be celebrated on Jan. 21 at The Cathedral of Saint Matthew the Apostle.