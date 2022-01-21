Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting Sustainable Stewardship Jan. 27 -Online

Online — Our Lady of the Prairie Retreat is hosting Sustainable Stewardship Jan. 27 from 6-7:30 p.m. Catholic Messenger Editor Barb Arland-Fye interviews Delia Moon Meier, senior vice-president of Iowa 80 Group, which operates the Iowa 80 Truckstop in Walcott. Delia, whose family operates the “world’s largest truck stop,” describes how the business invested in solar energy, efficient lighting and installation of fast-chargers for electric vehicles in response to the evolving needs of customers. Fee: $20.

To register by email contact: olpretreat@chmiowa. org or call (563) 374-1092 or go online and learn more at www.theprairieretreat.org.