Win dinner with Bishop Zinkula

The Multicultural Ministry Office of the Diocese of Davenport is hosting a raffle to benefit youths and all of the work of the office. The winner will receive dinner for six with Bishop Thomas Zinkula.

In addition to dinner with the bishop, the winner will receive a life-size image of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Fathers Joseph Sia, Rudolph Juarez and Guillermo Trevino will prepare the dinner May 22 at the bishop’s residence at 4:30 p.m. The Multicultural Ministry Office first hosted the raffle in 2019, which was a success.

Tickets are $20 each, with the drawing on May 6. For more information, or to purchase a ticket, check with your parish to see if a representative is selling tickets. You may also contact Miguel Moreno at moreno@davenport

diocese.org, Ana Maria Shambaugh at shambaugh@davenportdiocese.org or call (563) 324-1911.