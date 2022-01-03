‘Word of God’ moves to online only Jan 2022

Pope Francis has asked that the Church observe the 3rd Sunday in Ordinary Time as the Sunday of the Word of God.

As he wrote: “Devoting a specific Sunday of the liturgical year to the word of God can enable the Church to experience anew how the risen Lord opens up for us the treasury of his word and enables us to proclaim its unfathomable riches before the world.”

Drs. Ella Johnson, Micah Kiel and Matthew Coomber from the St. Ambrose Theology Department in Davenport, will  explore the question of the Word of God as part of Pope Francis’ vision of a Synodal Church and the role of Scripture in Discernment.

Please join us on the afternoon (1-3pm) of Sunday, January 23, when The virtual gathering will take place from 1-3 p.m. Jan. 23.

Register at: https://www.davenportdiocese.org/sunday-of-the-word-of-god.

