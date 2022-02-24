Be Christ-like to the vulnerable

To the Editor:

Sister Norma Pimentel, MJ, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley and Bishop Daniel Flores of the Diocese of Brownsville, are passionately committed to providing care to the immigrants in great need that they receive in their border diocese in Texas. Their work is not somehow motivated by partisan politics or policy but, rather, is based on what it means to be Christ-like to the very poor and vulnerable.

Kent Ferris, director, Social Action Office, Diocese of Davenport