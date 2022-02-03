DECREE

Whereas on July 16, 2021, His Holiness Pope Francis promulgated the Apostolic Letter Traditionis Custodes (“TC”) governing the celebration of Mass according to the Roman Missal published in 1962;

Whereas on December 4, 2021, the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments published responsa as dubia regarding certain provisions of Traditionis custodes;

And having heard the request of a group of the faithful which adheres to the Roman Missal of 1962 and does not deny the validity and legitimacy of the Magisterium of the Supreme Pontiffs, of the liturgical reforms called for by the Second Vatican Council, or of the liturgical books currently in effect as a result of those reforms;

In keeping with the aims of His Holiness, Pope Francis, to foster communion in the Church and “to provide for the good of those who are rooted in the previous form of celebration” (Letter accompanying Traditionis custodes, 2021), I hereby decree, effective immediately:

In accord with Traditionis custodes Article 3 §2, and in keeping with the dispensing power granted to diocesan bishops by canon 87 §1 of The Code of Canon Law, effective immediately:

The following parish churches are designated as the locations where the pre-conciliar Mass may be celebrated on a regular basis by stable groups of the faithful:

Holy Family Church, Davenport, Iowa

St. Patrick Church, Iowa City, Iowa

In accord with Traditionis custodes Article 3 §3, effective by March 19, 2022, the Solemnity of St. Joseph, Spouse of the Blessed Virgin Mary:

At Holy Family in Davenport, the pre-conciliar Mass may be celebrated:

Once on a Sunday (Easter excluded)

Once on a Holy Day of Obligation (Easter excluded)

Twice during the week on a weekday (Monday through Saturday)

At St. Patrick in Iowa City, the pre-conciliar Mass may be celebrated:

Once on a Sunday (Easter excluded)

Once on Christmas Day

In addition, it is decreed that in the Diocese of Davenport, the Paschal Triduum and Easter Sunday are to be celebrated in the vernacular using only the ritual books of the post-conciliar liturgy currently in force. A parallel celebration of the Triduum or Easter using the pre-conciliar text is not permitted.

Until March 19, 2022, the current schedule of Masses may remain in place.

In accord with Traditionis custodes Article 3 §4, effective immediately:

Reverend Christopher Young is hereby appointed as the delegate of the bishop for the pastoral and spiritual care of those groups which adhere to the Missal of 1962.

In accord with Traditionis custodes Article 5, effective immediately:

Any priest who already celebrates the pre-conciliar liturgy must request from the diocesan bishop the authorization to continue to enjoy this faculty.

In accord with Diocesan Policy §IV-249.2, and in keeping with the dispensing power granted to diocesan bishops by canon 87 §1 of The Code of Canon Law, a priest granted this permission may celebrate the pre-conciliar Mass twice on a Sunday only in cases of grave necessity (for example, if no other qualified priest is available) and only for the good of the community. This dispensation from the norms expressed in the Responsa ad dubia is granted for a period of one year, after which a priest must request this dispensation in writing.

For the regulation of the celebration of the pre-conciliar liturgy in the Diocese of Davenport, I likewise promulgate with this Decree: §IV-249 POLICIES FOR THE USE OF THE PRE-CONCILIAR LITURGICAL RITES IN THE DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT, thereby replacing POLICIES IMPLEMENTING SUMMORUM PONTIFICUM IN THE DIOCESE OF DAVENPORT.

Given at Davenport, Iowa, February 1, 2022

Most Reverend

Thomas R. Zinkula

Deacon David Montgomery

Chancellor

Bishop of Davenport