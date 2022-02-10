DIRECTOR OF CHILD & FAMILY FAITH FORMATION ST. BONIFACE PARISH, WAUKEE IOWA

Do you have a passion for helping children and families grow in faith? Are you called to guide and support parents as they introduce Jesus to the kids in their lives? St. Boniface Catholic Church, a growing parish of 1,800 households on the western edge of the Des Moines metro area, is seeking a full-time Director of Child & Family Faith Formation. The position will plan, lead, implement, and evaluate formation programs for households with children ages PreK – 8th grade, as well as oversee family-based sacramental preparation. This position will work collaboratively with other team members in the parish Evangelization & Faith Formation Office and will focus on guiding and supporting parents as the first formators of their children in the faith. See a full description and application details at https://stbonifacechurch.org/employment or contact Faye Akers, Director of Parish Evangelization & Faith Formation at fayeakers@stbonifacechurch.org.