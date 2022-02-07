ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PRINCIPAL, ALL SAINTS CATHOLIC SCHOOL, DAVENPORT, IA

All Saints Catholic School in Davenport, IA is seeking a dynamic, faith-filled, educational leader to lead a consolidated school representing the families of Saint Alphonsus, Holy Family, and Sacred Heart Cathedral. This position is effective July 1, 2022.

All Saints is the largest Catholic elementary school in Davenport, Iowa and serves students early childhood through 8th-grade from across the Quad Cities in southeast Iowa and Illinois, serving over 410 students. First established in 2004, All Saints Catholic School is a state-accredited school dedicated to providing students with a premier education that will prepare them for a lifetime of success as a faith-filled and active Catholic. The culture and environment of administration, faculty, staff and parents, rooted in the Gospel of Jesus Christ, makes this mission possible.

The focus of All Saints Catholic School is on achieving academic and personal excellence as a disciple of Jesus Christ. Serving children in a daycare (through the Holy Family program), as well as preschool through eighth grade in Davenport, Iowa, All Saints Catholic School utilizes its culture or community and effective instruction to ensure our students develop leadership skills inside and outside the classroom.

The ideal candidate will be a faithful, innovative, energetic, experienced, organized educator with the ability to work with other Catholic schools of Scott County, parish leadership, students, families, and the wider parish communities to support the mission to form disciples of Jesus Christ through Catholic educational excellence. The candidate must be a practicing Catholic and hold a valid Iowa Administrative Licensure. The successful candidate will maintain and grow the exceptional educational program of All Saints Catholic School. Additionally, the successful candidate, along with other Catholic school colleagues, will be instrumental in the facilitation of a city-wide Catholic school governance model.

Consider applying for the principalship at All Saints Catholic School and find your calling. We offer a competitive salary commensurate with experience, generous health and dental benefits and K-12 tuition remission. Relocation assistance may also be considered. Interested applicants can apply for the position at https://educateiowa.gov/teach-iowa

Learn more about this All Saints Catholic School by visiting the school website: http://ascsdav.org/home