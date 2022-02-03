ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PRINCIPAL, LOURDES CATHOLIC SCHOOL, BETTENDORF, IA

Lourdes Catholic School in Bettendorf, IA is seeking a dynamic, faith-filled, educational leader to join the Our Lady of Lourdes parish team as principal of Lourdes Catholic Elementary School effective July 1, 2022.

Lourdes Catholic School serves students early childhood through 8th-grade from across the Quad Cities in southeast Iowa and Illinois, serving over 388 students. Established in 1918, Lourdes Catholic School is a state-accredited school dedicated to providing students with a premier education that will prepare them for a lifetime of success as a faith-filled and active Catholic. The culture and environment of administration, faculty, staff and parents, rooted in the Gospel of Jesus Christ, makes this mission possible.

The focus of Lourdes Catholic School is on achieving academic and personal excellence as a disciple of Jesus Christ. Serving children in daycare, as well as preschool through eighth grade in Bettendorf, Iowa, Lourdes Catholic School utilizes its culture or community and effective instruction to ensure our students develop leadership skills inside and outside the classroom.

The ideal candidate will be a faithful, innovative, energetic, experienced, organized educator with the ability to work with other Catholic schools of Scott County, parish leadership, students, families, and the wider parish community to support the mission to form disciples of Jesus Christ through Catholic educational excellence. The candidate must be a practicing Catholic and hold a valid Iowa Administrative Licensure. The successful candidate will maintain and grow the exceptional educational program of Lourdes Catholic School. Additionally, the successful candidate, along with other Catholic school colleagues, will be instrumental in the facilitation of a city-wide Catholic school governance model. The successful candidate will demonstrate a history of collaboration and planning as the parish engages in a long-range study that includes the possibility of new school construction.

Consider applying for the principalship at Lourdes Catholic School and find your calling. We offer a competitive salary commensurate with experience, generous health and dental benefits and K-12 tuition remission. Relocation assistance may also be considered.

Learn more about this position by visiting the parish website: https://lourdescatholic.org/church/

Interested applicants can apply for the position at https://educateiowa.gov/teach-iowa