Eliminate nuclear weapons

To the Editor:

Recently Archbishop John Wester of New Mexico wrote a 50-page pastoral letter entitled Living in the Light of Christ’s Peace: A Conversation Toward Nuclear Disarmament. His words resonate far beyond New Mexico and challenge each of us Catholics and Americans to redouble our efforts to eliminate these weapons, which have the capacity to end life on this planet.

Our country is poised to spend $1.5 TRILLION over the next several decades to upgrade and modernize its nuclear arsenal. The money used for this destructive evil would be much better spent to care for so many of the issues our country is dealing with: climate change, racism, economic inequality, pandemic disease, the crumbling of our bridges and roads, health and education issues.

Pope Francis tells us that even the possession of nuclear weapons is immoral. How do we explain to our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that we choose to support the manufacture, storage and disposal of such a product that could destroy life as we know it? With even an accident, the devastation that would come about is beyond our comprehension.

Some years ago, I took part in a peace walk in Los Alamos, New Mexico, beginning at the site where the first atom bomb was built. We gathered together with native people whose ancestors have lived in New Mexico for hundreds of years and who suffer from the effects of nuclear bombs being made on their land. Isn’t it time we stop voting for people who are receiving millions of dollars from weapons manufacturers, whose only purpose is to destroy?

Archbishop Wester, whose courage could be compared to St. Francis, is leading the way. I pray that all the bishops follow him and lead their flock to stop the manufacture of nuclear weapons.

Evalee Mickey

St. Thomas More Parish

Coralville