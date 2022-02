To the Editor:

Praise and thanks to Greg Cusack for his guest column (Feb. 10, 2022) about parents, books and their children. His insight about parents’ challenges and their concerns about their children made me alter my attitude about the seemingly mindless rants about book censorship and disruptions of school board meetings. Greg’s rich experience of service to church and society obviously supports his wisdom and guidance about the times in which we live.

Father Walter Helms

Tiffin