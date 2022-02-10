Who would Jesus exclude?

To the Editor:

Regarding a letter published in the February 3, 2022, issue of The Catholic Messenger:

Q: “Whom would Jesus exclude from His Eucharistic table?”

A: None who are in a state of sanctifying grace. (1 Cor. 11:27)

Rush Glick
Bettendorf

