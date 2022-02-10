Who would Jesus exclude? To the Editor: Regarding a letter published in the February 3, 2022, issue of The Catholic Messenger: Q: “Whom would Jesus exclude from His Eucharistic table?” A: None who are in a state of sanctifying grace. (1 Cor. 11:27) Rush Glick Bettendorf Support The Catholic Messenger’s mission to inform, educate and inspire the faithful of the Diocese of Davenport – and beyond! Subscribe to the print and/or e-edition, or make a one-time donation, today! Posted on Feb 10, 2022Feb 9, 2022