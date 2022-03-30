Chrism Mass will be open to the public

The Catholic Messenger

DAVENPORT — Bishop Thomas Zinkula invites Catholics to attend the annual Chrism Mass on April 11 at 2 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cathedral — in person or online. Persons choosing the online option may view the Chrism Mass on the Cathedral’s YouTube page at https://tinyurl.com/5cbxx5sw

The Chrism Mass is the annual liturgy during which the bishop consecrates the sacred oils used in the sacraments of baptism, anointing of the sick and holy orders and the priests of the diocese renew their commitment to priestly service.

This will be the first Chrism Mass since 2019 in which the people of the diocese have been invited to attend in person. COVID-19 pandemic protocols prevented previous in-person attendance in 2020 and 2021.